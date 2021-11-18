FT minister: KL Chinese medicine halls, sundry stores may sell liquor conditionally

Chinese medicine shop Kedai Ubat & Runcit Dong Ann in Kuala Lumpur, October 1, 2021. The minister said shopkeepers or owners who have met the criteria will be given permission to sell liquor despite the blanket ban on sale in KL early this November. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Chinese medicine halls and convenience stores in the city could be allowed to sell liquor if they meet conditions set by relevant agencies, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

The minister said shopkeepers or owners who have met the criteria will be given permission to sell liquor despite the blanket ban on sale in KL early this November.

Shahidan said this in the Dewan Rakyat today when he was accused of being contradictory on his statements regarding the ban on liquor sales in the state.

“If they (medicine halls) have permission from the Ministry of Health then we will allow it for medicinal purposes only. We cannot approve all the licences in general as we don’t want to allow them to sell liquor rampantly.

“However, we can go on case-by-case,” he said.

He gave an example of a chain with 137 branches and said not all could be approved to sell liquor, but applications could be made for around 50 or 60 outlets.

The ban on selling liquor at grocers, convenience stores and Chinese medical halls in Kuala Lumpur was enforced on November 1.

While customers can still purchase beer at such premises, they can only be sold from 7am to 9pm.