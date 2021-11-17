PM Ismail Sabri: 4th National Physical Plan a strategic document to realise aspiration of Liveable Malaysia in line with 12MP

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the 4th National Physical Plan is a strategic document that outlines the country’s spatial development policy in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 17 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants the 4th National Physical Plan (NPP-4) to be a strategic rolling plan in realising the aspiration of Liveable Malaysia.

He said the NPP-4, formulated with three core development thrusts, 11 strategic directions and 39 implementation actions, is a strategic document that outlines the country’s spatial development policy in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Speaking at the celebration of 100 Years of Town Planning Profession in Malaysia (100PBM) and the launch of the NPP-4 here today, Ismail Sabri said all the core development thrusts in the NPP-4 will make Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) the main beneficiary under the concept of inclusive prosperity.

“The NPP-4 ensures that Malaysia can become a prosperous nation and resilient in terms of economy, environment and social balance for the wellbeing of the Malaysian Family as a whole,” he said.

The NPP-4 was approved at the 39th meeting of the National Physical Planning Council chaired by Ismail Sabri on October 22. ― Bernama