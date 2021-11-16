Man drowns in bid to flee from police in Kuching

KUCHING, Nov 16 — A man was found drowned after diving into a river with a friend to flee from the police here yesterday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah who confirmed the incident said it happened near Taman Arbi, Tabuan Melayu around 10am.

“Both men were in a house before they jumped into the river when they realised the presence of a police team near them,” added Ahsmon in a WhatsApp message.

The police team was carrying out ‘Ops Tapis’ to eradicate drug activities in the area. The deceased’s friend who did not drown was subsequently arrested by the police.

Based on a video shared in social media, villagers at the scene tried to provide first aid to the man before he was confirmed dead by paramedics.

Ahsmon stressed that the case is still under investigation. — Borneo Post