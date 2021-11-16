Finance Ministry: Govt earnings from 4D ‘special draws’ on decline since 2019

In a written reply to Anthony Loke (Seremban-Pakatan Harapan), the MoF revealed that the total amount of taxes collected from the ‘special draws’ was RM72.53 million in 2020 compared to RM113.29 million in 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Government earnings from 4D “special draws” have gone down in recent years, said the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

In a written reply to Anthony Loke (Seremban-Pakatan Harapan), the MoF revealed that the total amount of taxes collected from the “special draws” was RM72.53 million in 2020 compared to RM113.29 million in 2019.

The figure for this year up to September stood at RM36.88 million.

“Revenue from the special draw was channelled to the Ministry of Finance’s Special Revenue Trust Account,” said the reply.

The “special draw” was introduced in 1999 under the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration to raise funds for victims of the Nipah virus outbreak.

There were 22 “special draws” in 2018 before being cut by the Pakatan Harapan government to 11 in 2019, and then eight in 2020.

The number of “special draws” was raised to 22 once more by the current federal government.