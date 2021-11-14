Melaka polls: Communications Ministry ready to improve services at media centre for media personnel, candidates, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa blamed the public for not taking the virus seriously, citing persistent violations of Covid-19 rules like travelling interstate and interdistrict when it’s banned. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 14 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is ready to improve the services of the Melaka State Election media centre managed by the ministry for the convenience of media personnel on duty.

Its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said media personnel were welcome to forward proposals to KKMM for the purpose.

“Because after this, we may face other state or by-elections, so all recommendations based on the experience of media personnel can help us improve the media centre services we provide every time there is an election,” he said when visiting the ministry’s media centre for the Melaka polls set up at Hotel Kobemas, Ayer Keroh here, today.

In the meantime, Annuar said the media centre was also there to help candidates who did not have their own facilities.

“I hope all candidates know of this media centre, including the contact numbers to send in any requests for news coverage, and not wait for the media to come to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, he urged the media to increase awareness on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), as the compliance rate was not very high among candidates as well as the respective party machinery.

He said it was important for the Melaka polls not to become a trigger for more Covid-19 infections, as it would eventually give the people the confidence to come out and vote in future elections, including the upcoming Sarawak state polls.

“There is still about a week left for campaigning, and it is not too late to improve the level of compliance of the parties and candidates contesting,” he said.

Annuar added that candidates or certain parties affected by the dissemination of fake news during the Melaka polls could lodge complaints with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He said the MCMC would give ‘top priority’ to such complaints and take immediate action. — Bernama