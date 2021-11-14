Chow: Penang2030 Vision wins international recognition

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the award-giving ceremony was held on Nov 12 during the Asocio Digital Summit 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 — The Penang2030 Vision has won international recognition at the Asian Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (Asocio) ICT (information and communication technology) Awards 2021 in the Digital Government category.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the award-giving ceremony was held on Nov 12 during the Asocio Digital Summit 2021, held in parallel to the 25th World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2021, in Dhaka, Bangladesh from Nov 11 until today.

“Although we are unable to attend due to the pandemic, I am pleased that the Penang2030 Vision got its attention worldwide, as the state has not forgotten its efforts in making digital technology a new way of life, especially during this pandemic.

“Despite less physical projects taking place last year due to the pandemic, various projects and programmes continued as what were lined out according to the four themes and 16 strategic initiatives in the Penang2030 Vision,” he said in a statement here, today.

He added that the submission for the award was made by The National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) and the state government was the only award recipient from Malaysia out of the 34 awards given out.

Chow said the award would serve as a motivation for the state government and that digitalisation would be the way forward for the state.

Asocio is the ICT regional federation of 24 member economies in the Asian Oceanian region, covering almost 10,000 companies with annual US$500 billion (RM2.08 trillion) in total business. — Bernama