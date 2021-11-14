Ayer Molek incumbent to stick to his tried-and-tested formula

Datuk Rahmad Mariman is among four incumbents to be fielded again by Barisan Nasional. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 14 — Ayer Molek incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman is keeping to his motto of “Looking for issues before they become issues and scouting for problems before they become real problems” in his campaign to defend his seat in the Melaka election.

Rahmad who is among four incumbents to be fielded again by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the current Melaka election said his approach has been very effective in serving residents in his area when he was the assemblyman.

“I enjoy looking around the constituency on my motorcycle at night to check for problems or issues in my area, sometimes I was alone so that nobody was aware, and if I should sense a potential issue, I will take pre-emptive action without waiting for the matter to blow up,” he said in the Bicara Melaka programme aired via UMNO Online here tonight.

Rahmad who has eight children also operates a free ambulance programme to ferry sick residents to the hospital and to send them back home back.

As Melaka Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman, Rahmad also wanted to turn abandoned land into farms to help generate income for the people in his manifesto if he could retain the seat.

“Apart from that, flash flood is among the problems the people want me to resolve and I am targeting the problem to be over by 2023.

“I do not promise the moon and star but I pledge my service, my motto is give me work, and I will do it,” he said.

In the current election, Rahmad is in a four-cornered fight with Ahmad Muaz Idris (Independent), Mohd Fadly Samin (PN) and Mohd Rafee Ibrahim (PH).

In the 14th general election, Rahmad of Umno won the seat with a majority of 1,805 votes. — Bernama