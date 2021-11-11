Melaka polls: PAS reminds party machinery to reach out to voters through social media

Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks during a press conference in Alor Setar November 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 11 — All PAS candidates in the Melaka state election to be held later this month have been reminded to fully use social media to reach out to voters.

PAS Central election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said it would not have any problem in using the platform to carry out its campaigning in the new norm to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed which prohibited ‘ceramah’ (talks), public speeches, house-to-house visits and walkabouts.

“I have reminded the party machinery to carry out campaigning in the new norm as prescribed by the National Security Council (MKN) and they are adapting to campaigning through social media.

“Open campaign programmes are not allowed to be conducted, so we feel quite safe. PAS has no problems and managed to introduce candidates via social media,” he said after officiating at the Executive Talk Programme on planning legislation held in conjunction with the state-level World Town Planning Day celebration here today.

The programme aimed at providing information to local authorities (PBT) on town planning to drive, encourage and control development in areas under PBT.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah Mentri Besar said that he was confident that the people, especially Melaka voters would choose wisely.

“Everyone already knows the country’s political party performance, the people will look at the candidate before making a choice. The candidate is what the people will look at first, but they will also look at which party the candidate is from,” he said, adding that the party should play a significant role for the candidate to secure a win. — Bernama