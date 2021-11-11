In Johor, man nabbed for sexually assaulting elderly woman at retirement home

Police arrested a 45-year-old man after he allegedly intruded into a retirement home and sexually assaulting an elderly female resident in Seri Alam yesterday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, Nov 11 — Police arrested a 45-year-old man after he allegedly intruded into a retirement home and sexually assaulting an elderly female resident in Seri Alam near here yesterday.

It was learnt that the suspect entered the home through an open window on the ground floor at 12.30am before molesting the 71-year-old female victim.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said investigators were alerted to the incident after the retirement home owner lodged a report.

According to the report, the owner said he was informed about the incident by an employee around 8am the same day. Investigators later obtained a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of the alleged break-in.

“A review of the CCTV recording showed that a male suspect, believed to be a local, had broken in and performed indecent acts on the victim who was asleep.

“Based on the visual footage obtained and investigative information, the suspect was arrested in the Desa Cemerlang area here at about 8pm,” said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement issued here tonight.

Mohd Sohaimi said the suspect’s arrest also led to the discovery of several items, including clothes he was believed to be wearing during the incident.

“A check on the suspect’s records also found that he had four previous criminal records, including three involving drug related offences,” he said.

The man has been remanded for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) until next Wednesday to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code for trespassing and Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.