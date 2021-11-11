Deputy minister: Only 50pc of 34,248 employers inspected since Feb in compliance with Act 446 on workers’ housing

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim speaks to the media after an operation to check the compliance of Act 446 and Act 342 at Kamunting Industrial Area in Taiping, September 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 11 — Only 50 per cent of the 34,248 employers inspected since February until now have been found to be in compliance with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446), said the Deputy Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Awang Hashim.

He said that a total of 1,169 investigation papers were opened, of which 796 were issued compound offers totalling RM9.149 million, and thus far the total compound paid was RM2,461,300, while 134 investigation papers involving compounds amounting to RM841,000 were still under investigation.

“Most of the employers found not complying with Act 446 are from the manufacturing sector,” he told reporters after launching four publications by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM), as part of efforts to disseminate information on labour education to both employers and employees, today.

Awang said that the employees’ amenities handbook, titled ‘Panduan Penginapan Pekerja Akta 446’, by JTKSM, will enable industry players including employers and centralised labour quarters (CLQs) to understand better the standards for setting conducive, safe and comfortable employee accommodation.

He said that the publication was also in line with the spirit of Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who assured Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, during his three-day official visit to Indonesia, that the Malaysian government would continue to ensure that the welfare and protection of Indonesians working in Malaysia would be safeguarded.

“We hope that, with the publication of this handbook, employers will no longer hesitate to apply for an employee’s certificate of accommodation,” he said.

Also launched was the JTKSM Strategic Plan 2021-2025, which is the department’s manifesto in an effort to improve the ability to manage the country’s labour governance, as well as to strengthen service delivery to all stakeholders in a dynamic and diverse manner.

Apart from that, two other publications, namely, the Handbook on Employment Act 1955 (Act 265) and the Handbook on Private Employment Agencies Act (APS) 1981 (Act 246) were also launched for the internal use of JTKSM officers, relating to the main laws enforced by the department.

On complaints through the working for workers (WFW) application which was launched on May 3, Awang said that a total of 11,435 complaints were received thus far, and most involved employers not paying salaries.

He advised workers to lodge complaints through the application if there was injustice, or if employers took advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked about the progress of the memorandum of understanding on the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic workers (IDPs) in Malaysia, Awang said that the agreement was currently being drafted, and was expected to be signed later this year. — Bernama