Umno MP wants anti-hopping law in force before GE15

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub urged the government to table and pass the Anti-Party Hopping Bill in Parliament before the 15th general election.

The government backbencher said doing so will ensure greater political stability.

Ahmad Jazlan said that with stability, foreign investors would be interested to enter the Malaysian market, which would give the flagging domestic economy a much-needed boost considering the triple changes of government in as many years since Election 2018.

“If the government and all parties are serious about it, I don’t see why not we can’t table and pass the anti-hopping law in this sitting,” he said while debating the 2022 Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad Jazlan is the second BN MP to push for the anti-party hopping Bill in the last two days.

Yesterday, Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin urged all lawmakers to support the Bill proposed by Pengarang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said when it is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

In September, Azalina called for an anti-party hopping bill to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat soon as the practice of party hopping was not only unfair to the people but also to the political party which spent huge sums during the election.