Sungai Klang Expressway says submitted proposal for new highway project to federal, state governments

SHAH ALAM, Nov 10 — Sungai Klang Expressway Sdn Bhd (SKESB) wishes to clarify that submission for the proposed Sungai Klang Expressway (SKE) project has been made to the federal and Selangor governments.

In a statement today, the company said however that the proposed project has yet to receive approval from both entities.

“SKESB had submitted the proposal to the Ministry of Works (KKR) attention to Senior Works Minister (Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof) on November 19, 2020.

“In response to the submission, SKESB was invited to present to the Development & Privatisation Division, Ministry of Works (JKPKKR) on May 27 and is awaiting a response from KKR,” it said.

Concurrently, the company said it had also submitted to the Selangor government attention to Deputy Secretary of the Selangor State government (Development) cum Director of Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) on November 19, 2020.

“SKESB subsequently received a letter from the Selangor state deputy secretary’s office on December 8, 2020 informing that the proposal for the SKE project was forwarded to KKR and any response from KKR will be communicated to SKESB,” it said.

SKESB said it has always placed great emphasis on complying with the due approval processes.

“SKESB is committed to engaging all related agencies and government bodies in a timely and orderly manner, upon receiving approval from the government,” it added.

Yesterday, State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim has denied that the Selangor government has approved the construction of a new expressway named SKE as alleged in a video clip that went viral on social media recently. — Bernama