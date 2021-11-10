In Kuala Kubu Baru, man charged with son’s murder after quarrel over TV channel

S. Krisman, 72, nodded after the charge was read out before judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza, who sat as a Magistrate. — Reuters pic

KUALA KUBU BARU, Nov 10 — A man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today for the murder of his son, who was slashed on the neck following an argument over a television channel.

S. Krisman, 72, nodded after the charge was read out before judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza, who sat as a Magistrate.

However, no plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Krishnan was charged with murdering K. Apacnaidu, 37, at a house in Jalan Kemudi, Taman Bernam Jaya, Ulu Bernam here, between 11am and 11.30am last November 3.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set December 22 for mention. — Bernama