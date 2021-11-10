Bitten once, BN makes all Melaka candidates ink deal against jumping ship after poll

Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks during the launch of the coalition's election machinery for the Melaka state poll at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur October 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — There will be no more Barisan Nasional (BN) representatives jumping ship after elections, the coalition’s deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan asserted today.

He said the four-party coalition has made all its Melaka election candidates sign “watertight” documents that purportedly prevent them from changing parties mid-stream if BN wins in the November 20 polls to form the state government.

“All of them have signed three sets of agreements. The agreements are watertight and it will be very difficult for any of them to jump ship if they decide to do so,” he told reporters are launching the BN’s manifesto for Melaka.

The Melaka election was triggered by four pro-government assemblymen who withdrew support for Umno’s Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as chief minister last month.

Two of them are now contesting the election on the Opposition Pakatan Harapan’s ticket.

In this election, BN fielded candidates in all 28 state seats, with 20 from Umno, seven from MCA, and one from MIC.

Speaking on BN’s candidate to be chief minister, Mohamad again reiterated that Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali was the frontrunner for the post, amidst speculation that Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof could also be considered if he won his election.

When asked whether Ab Rauf would alternately be considered for the deputy chief minister’s post, Mohamad said the matter depended on the result of the state election.

Mohamad then commented on the “overzealous” Covid-19 standard operating procedures and their enforcement, calling for authorities and the Election Commission to consider easing these for the campaign.

“The rules are too much. It is as if we can’t do anything, might as well we just don’t have the elections. I implore the EC to rethink again not to be too overzealous (in enforcement).

“We understand the government needs to enforce these rules due to Covid-19 but to the extent of not allowing us to meet voters at their house, walkabout at markets and coffee shops?

“I urge for ease of restrictions,’’ he said.

Melaka will vote on November 20.