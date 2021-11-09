Zakat distribution method should be improved, says religious affairs minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said relevant agencies must continue their aggressive efforts to go down to the field to find the zakat recipients. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad today called on all zakat (tithe) institutions and agencies to improve the zakat distribution method by prioritising the search for asnaf instead of just waiting for applications from them.

In this regard, he said relevant agencies must continue their aggressive efforts to go down to the field to find the zakat recipients.

He said there was also a need to strengthen the zakat and wakaf (endowment) institutions in terms of the effectiveness of their delivery system to face post-Covid-19 challenges to ensure that their roles in assisting the needy remained relevant.

“There are various new approaches that can be implemented and as long as they are within the framework of syarak (Islamic law), we need to go out of our comfort zone and move forward with confidence,” he said when officiating the National Zakat Month 2021 celebration which was held virtually today.

“I hope we can use the data available on kariah members to go down and assist those in need and make it easier for them,” he added.

Idris said programmes such as the National Zakat Month celebration should be used as a medium to improve the capacity of the Wakaf, Zakat and Haj Department (Jawhar), State Islamic Religious Councils (MAIN) and zakat management agencies in Malaysia to move in line with the current needs in addressing the socioeconomic problems of the ummah.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had opened the eyes of many quarters on the roles played by MAIN and zakat management agencies in assisting the affected communities.

In the meantime, Idris said the zakat and wakaf institutions need to utilise technology, especially social media, to highlight the efforts of MAIN and zakat management agencies in helping asnaf and those affected by Covid-19. — Bernama