DAP says still against working with former Umno duo in Melaka poll, wants Adly as Pakatan’s CM pick

DAP secretary general Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at Melaka DAP’s headquarters November 9, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 9 —DAP insisted today against working with former Umno defectors in the Melaka state assembly, despite the two being announced as Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a press conference today, its organising secretary Anthony Loke also stressed that DAP wishes for Parti Amanah Negara’s Adly Zahari to be the coalition’s choice as chief minister.

“DAP has made its stance very clear and we have maintained that stance but we were outvoted by the other two parties in the decision. Regardless, we also maintained that we want Adly Zahari as the coalition’s choice as Melaka chief minister,’’ said Loke, stressing again that DAP has been consistent in its position on the matter.

Loke also noted there is some discomfort among local DAP members in Melaka, but party leaders have explained that a larger objective remains at play.

“There has been some uneasiness on the ground here on the situation but we keep explaining to them on a larger objective at play. Despite all this, we want everyone to focus and help the party win and contribute eight seats to the PH coalition,’’ he said.

Loke had previously lambasted PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang or Tian Chua for proposing PH should work with anyone in order to win the upcoming state election.

This included the four assemblymen who triggered the collapse of the state Umno-led government and the dissolution of the Melaka assembly by withdrawing their support for the then chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four are former Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron, former Pantai Kundor assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan who were both from Umno; Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (formerly Telok Mas) who was previously with Bersatu; and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (formerly Pengkalan Batu) who won the seat on the DAP ticket in 2018 only to declare himself independent later but backing Umno.

Earlier in the day, Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari dismissed assertions that the DAP was unhappy with the coalition’s choice to field Nor Azman and Idris.

On November 6, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that both Nor Azman and Idris would be contesting under the PH banner.

Idris will be contesting Asahan, a traditionally PKR seat, in a six-way fight while Nor Azman will contest Bukit Katil, an Amanah seat, in a three-corner fight.

Melaka will vote on November 20, with 28 state seats to be contested following the collapse of the previous government.