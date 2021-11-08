TNB says Kelantan’s Nenggiri hydroelectric dam will bring benefits to everyone

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) president and chief executive officer, Datuk Baharin Din, said the RM5 billion project doesn’t just support the government’s aspiration to increase renewable energy production, but will help solve some of the problems faced by the people in Kelantan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, Nov 8 — The Nenggiri hydroelectric dam in Gua Musang, which is expected to start operating in 2026, will supply 300 megawatts (MW) of green energy to the national grid.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) president and chief executive officer, Datuk Baharin Din, said the RM5 billion project doesn’t just support the government’s aspiration to increase renewable energy production, but will help solve some of the problems faced by the people in Kelantan.

He said that aside from reducing floods, the main reservoir will supply clean water that can also be used for irrigation, while creating new employment and economic opportunities at the same time.

“TNB has done the necessary preliminary work and studies to obtain approval for the project, such as the Mineral Potential Study, Public Acceptance Study, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Social Impact Study, Heritage Impact Study and so on.

“Water will be released from the main reservoir into Sungai Nenggiri in a controlled manner and this could help mitigate flooding downstream.

“Just like the other dams under TNB, like the Cameron Highlands, Sungai Perak and Tasik Kenyir hydroelectric schemes, the Nenggiri dam will alleviate flooding by trapping large amounts of rain during the monsoon,” he said in a statement today.

Baharin added that when complete, the dam will also ensure a stable supply of electricity and drive the country’s energy transition.

“This project supports TNB’s sustainable energy aspiration to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and its strong sense of commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 35 per cent, in addition to a 50 per cent reduction in coal power generation by 2035.

“It thus supports the government’s goal of raising green energy capacity to 40 per cent by 2035,” he said.

Currently, the electricity generated by TNB in the peninsula is composed of 18 per cent hydroelectricity (2,536 MW), 0.6 per cent solar (80 MW), 48.2 per cent coal (6,800 MW) and 33.3 per cent gas (4,702.43 MW).

Baharin said that the Orang Asli community directly affected by the project, especially from Pos Pulat, Pos Tohoi and Kg Wias, will be moved to a more comfortable place with better infrastructure.

“With the cooperation of the Kelantan state government, land office, Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) and others, they will also receive an economic stimulus package to help improve their socioeconomic status,” he said.

On November 2, a document exchange ceremony and compensation cheque handover took place at the Kelantan Mentri Besar’s Office in the presence of Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, and Kelantan Mentri Besar, Datuk Ahmad Yakob. — Bernama