Schools in five states of PPN Phase Four to resume operations on Nov 21 & 22

— Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) in Perlis, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah will resume operations on Nov 21 and 22, in accordance with the regulations stipulated under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

MOE said that it involves the attendance of Year 1 to Year 6 students in primary schools, as well as those in remove classes and Form 1 to Form 4 in secondary schools.

“Educational institutions under the MOE also refer to private educational institutions registered under the MOE for the school and centre categories,” it said in a statement today.

“MOE recommends that this ruling also applies to all educational institutions that are not registered with the ministry, including educational institutions under the state governments,” it said.

On Nov 5, Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, announced that five states, namely, Perlis, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah would move from Phase Three to Phase Four of the PPN effective today. — Bernama