Melaka polls: Putra makes debut, fields five candidates

MELAKA, Nov 6 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) which is making its debut in the state polls will be fielding five candidates including a woman in the upcoming Melaka election.

They are the party’s liaison committee chairman Dr Mohd Aluwi Sari, 55, who will contest in Pengkalan Batu while its women’s bureau chief Laila Norinda Maon, 44, will represent the party in the Gadek state seat.

Other contenders are Putra youth chief Mohamad Hashidi Mohd Zin, 32, the party’s youngest candidate who will contest in Paya Rumput and Putra Melaka division heads, Mohd Faizal Amzah, 44, (Duyong) and Nazatul Ashraf Md Dom, 38 (Sungai Rambai).

Putra president Datuk Dr Ibrahim Ali, who announced the list today, said all the candidates were selected based on certain criteria, namely their educational background, age and commitment in supporting the party as an alternative party for the Malays and Bumiputeras.

He said the candidates have not contested before, adding that it is important for the party candidates to have clean track record and high moral standards.

“They are also professionals and entrepreneurs, besides the age of the candidates are seen as balanced and suitable to be elected representatives and deal with the community,” he said during a virtual press conference today.

The candidates also signed a statutory declaration and cited a ‘sumpah laknat’ during the announcement, to prevent them from leaving the party after winning.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 20 for polling for the Melaka state election and Nov 8 as nomination day. Early voting will be conducted on Nov 16.

The state election was called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama