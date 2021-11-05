Why Sarawak polls now? CM says state govt’s mandate already ended in June, can’t use Emergency as excuse

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conferencein Kuching November 5, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas)

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Nov 5 ― Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said the Sarawak election has to be held now as the state government feels that it would be betraying its oath if it were to hang on to power under the guise of Emergency even when its mandate had expired on June 7.

The chief minister said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government feels it has to hold true to its oath to preserve and protect the Constitution of Sarawak and the Federal Constitution and safeguard the rights of voters to choose their own government.

“Had the Emergency not been proclaimed, the State Legislative Assembly would have been dissolved by June 7, 2021 as required by the Constitution of the State of Sarawak and my government would no longer have the people's mandate, which was given in 2016, to govern,” he told reporters.

MORE TO COME