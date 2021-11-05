Sarawak election: Muhyiddin, Abang Jo to decide on Perikatan's seat allocation for polls, says state party chairman

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will decide on the allocation of seats for the state election. — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUCHING, Nov 5 — Sarawak Perikatan Nasional (PN) is leaving it to the wisdom of both the PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Chief Minister cum Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide on the allocation of seats to be contested by the coalition in the 12th State Election.

Sarawak PN chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah said the coalition was prepared to face the state election as they believed they have managed to serve the people well.

“Our concept is clear, that is to practise service politics and also mature politics because our priority is, first and foremost, to serve the people of Sarawak to the best of our ability, beyond the state election,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the state government under the leadership of Abang Johari Tun Openg had also done their best for the Sarawakians comprising various races and ethnicities.

“Therefore, I think it is only right that we give our support (mandate) to him again to continue the good service and development agenda for the benefit of the people of Sarawak,” he said.

At the same time, said it was also hoped that the standard operating procedures for the state election could be set as soon as possible as the Sarawak is still facing the threats of Covid-19.

“We hope all the relevant quarters could come out with the best procedures to hold the state election so that it is safe and will do us no harm,” he added. — Bernama