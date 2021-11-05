Abang Johari expects strong win for GPS in Sarawak

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, who is also GPS chairman, said the state government has fulfilled many of its promises to the people over the past years. — Bernama pic

DARO, Nov 5 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he is confident that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will win big in the still-unannounced state election.

However, he said the ruling coalition will have to work hard to win the confidence of the people.

“I believe the state, generally, wants a strong government that only GPS has the ability to provide,” he said at a meet-the-people session here.

“We must have a strong government in Sarawak that gives priority to the state,” he said, adding that the GPS government will continue to fight for the state’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said these include amending Article 1(2) on the status of Sarawak within the Federation of Malaysia and the Article 160 on the redefinition of the “federation” to the meaning according to MA63.

“We want MA63 to be incorporated into the Federal Constitution, and the federal government has acceded to our demand,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said the state government has fulfilled many of its promises to the people over the past years.

“I only request that you fulfil your side of the bargain to GPS when the time comes,” he said.

“Our mandate is over. We are leaving it to the people if they want Sarawak to be strong, want more development and more income or otherwise.

“It is all up to you,” he added.

The state assembly was dissolved on November 3 to pave the way for the delayed state election.

Earlier, the chief minister performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the Daro Town Extension Phase II to meet the social and economic activities of the locals.

Among the components of the project planned and to be built on this 2.10ha site are 10 units of two-storey mini shops and 20 units of two-storey shophouses.