SDMC: Express, stage buses in Sarawak allowed full-capacity operations from tomorrow

Express buses pictured parked near the Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal at Sungai Nibong, October 28, 2021. Express and stage bus services in Sarawak will be allowed to operate at full passenger-seat capacity from tomorrow. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Nov 4 — Express and stage bus services in Sarawak will be allowed to operate at full passenger-seat capacity from tomorrow.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) is a statement today said the decision was made based on the suggestion by the Sarawak Ministry of Transport after considering the overall high vaccination rate against Covid-19 in the state.

“The express and stage bus service operators, as well as their passengers are required to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health, National Security Council and JPBN Sarawak such as using a face mask, doing body temperature scanning and using the MySejahtera QR code,” it said.

JPBN also stated that only 11 of the 527 Covid-19 new positive cases reported in Sarawak today had lung infection and requiring respiratory support.

“The other 516 cases have mild or no symptoms. The additional cases today have brought the cumulative number in Sarawak to 243,119.

“Nineteen deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the state between October 6 and November 2 while there are still 27 active clusters,” it added. — Bernama