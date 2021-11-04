Sarawak party criticises ruling GPS coalition for pushing to end Emergency prematurely

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh alleged GPS was motivated solely by political expedience to try to win the state election before the new voters become eligible to vote. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 4 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) today condemned the decision of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to apply for the Emergency to be lifted, claiming it did so to hold the state election before the lowered voting age of 18 could be implemented in January.

Its president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh alleged GPS was motivated solely by political expediency to try to win the state election before the new voters become eligible to vote.

“They may say they passed the law to allow Undi18 to vote but the reality is that they fear the uncertainty that comes with the new voters,” Wong said in a statement in response to the lifting of the Emergency announced yesterday.

“There is no other plausible reason for the haste to call election when Sarawak ICU usage is 80 per cent. There is no margin for error,” he said.

He said GPS will come out with the same nonsensical excuse that their term has expired and they need to go back to the people for a fresh mandate.

“But they can call an election when the emergency expires on February 2 2022, at which time the Undi18 would be eligible to vote.

“They are so frightened of the Undi18 voters that they had to petition for early termination of the Emergency so they can go to the polls before January 1 2022,” Wong said.

He said after the lifting of the Emergency GPS is going to dissolve the state legislative assembly now.

“This callous decision by GPS to go to the polls now places the lives of Sarawakians at risk,” Wong said, adding that history will judge GPS for this deed.

He urged all Undi18 voters who are now denied their right to vote to play an active role in campaigning against GPS.

“Speak to your elders, your friends and your colleagues. Let your voice be heard even if your votes won’t be counted,” he said.