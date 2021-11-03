Over 12,000 received job placements in Penang as of September, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 30, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 3 — A total of 12,666 individuals in Penang were successfully given job placements under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) implemented by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

He said the Penang state government worked closely with Socso to assist those who have lost their jobs to find new jobs under its Penjana Kerjaya programme.

He said Socso has also successfully found jobs for 11,996 individuals in Penang for 2020.

“Penang is among six states with the lowest unemployment rate of between 3.5 and 3.9 per cent as of August this year. We are able to still reduce the unemployment figures in line with the national economic recovery,” he said in his Deepavali message today.

He said based on investments the state received between January 2020 and March 2021, another 15,596 job opportunities will be created in stages within the manufacturing sector in the next three to five years.

In the context of the state’s contributions to the ethnic Indian community, Chow said each year, the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (HEB) is allocated RM1.5 million, with special projects planned out for the ethnic Indian community.

He said through HEB, eight Hindu burial lands and crematoriums have been restored and are now properly maintained for the convenience of visitors.

In terms of education, he said a total of 2,740 students are eligible to receive scholarships from HEB that totalled RM3,892,777 to enable them to further their studies.

Chow extended his wishes to all who are celebrating Deepavali and reminded everyone, including visitors coming into the state, to always adhere to the Covid-19 SOPs.