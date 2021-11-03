Dewan Rakyat to address Rohingya refugee settlement, measures to curb govt’s financial wastage today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Malaysia's cooperation with Asean member countries in resolving the Rohingya issue and measures taken by the government to reduce the country's financial leakage and waste are among topics expected to be the focus of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, questions on the government's efforts in resolving the Rohingya issues, including on the Rohingya refugee settlement, will be raised by Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) to the Foreign Minister during the oral question and answer session.

There will also be a question by Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS-Kuala Nerus) to the Prime Minister on the government's drastic efforts in reducing leakage and waste of the country’s finances through delayed projects as reported in the Auditor General's Report 2019 Series 2.

Apart from that, Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) is expected to ask the Prime Minister on steps taken by the Election Commission to ensure the18-year-old voters would go out to vote in the next General Election.

The issue on the household income category will be touched by Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) through a question to the Prime Minister on the relevance of the household income category according to B40, M40 and T20 after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also asked about the government's readiness to amend the M40 household category to M20 and B40 to B60 so that appropriate assistance could be channeled to those affected.

After the question and answer session, the government and opposition Members of Parliament will continue to debate the Supply Bill 2022 that was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdu l Aziz last Friday.

