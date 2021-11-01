Malaysia to attract tourism industry players worldwide in World Travel Market 2021, says Tourism Malaysia

A tourist takes a picture of Pulau Dayang Bunting in Langkawi September 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — After almost two years of worldwide travel restrictions, Malaysia is sending a strong message to promote the country as a safe holiday destination when participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) 2021 which began today, according to Tourism Malaysia.

In a statement, it said that at WTM 2021, tourism industry players around the world will get the latest information on travelling to Malaysia, especially the first international tourism bubble to Langkawi for fully vaccinated international tourists with no quarantine required beginning November 15.

“Tourism Malaysia believes that WTM serves as an important platform to introduce Malaysia’s new and upcoming tourist attractions that meet the needs of the UK and Europe markets,” the statement added.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab is optimistic that this year, which is Tourism Malaysia’s 40th year in WTM, will enable the agency to reconnect with its partners and forge new relationships.

“WTM continues to be an important platform for us (Tourism Malaysia) to promote Malaysia’s extensive tourism offering and to introduce new and upcoming tourist attractions that we believe appeal to the European market,” he said.

The High Commissioner-designate of Malaysia to the United Kingdom, Zakri Jaafar, said through this event, Malaysia looks forward to restoring confidence among international travel agencies to promote and sell the country’s tourist attractions.

“Our participation will provide an opportunity for tourism industry players from around the world to get the latest information on travelling to Malaysia,” he said.

The statement said WTM 2021 welcomes its attendees physically in ExCel London from today until November 3, before the virtual meeting on November 8 and 9 through the WTM London virtual platform.

Tourism Malaysia will be joined on the stand by partners from Pahang and private sector representatives from Malaysia Airlines and Berjaya Hotels.

“Virtually, a total of 10 organisations will be taking part through the event, comprising four tour operators, two state tourism boards, three hotels and resorts and one product owner,” said Tourism Malaysia.

The statement said Tourism Malaysia is also working with international airlines to increase connectivity to Malaysia.

Currently, Malaysia Airlines is operating twice weekly for flights from London to Kuala Lumpur until the end of December 2021. The frequency is expected to increase to five times weekly between January and March 2022, the statement added. — Bernama