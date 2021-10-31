Masing’s death a great loss to Sarawak, says Parti Sarawak Bersatu president

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh has described the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing as a great loss to the state. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 31 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh has described the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing as a great loss to the state.

“Despite all our political differences and bickerings, I must say that his untimely departure is a great loss to Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said both he and his wife knew Masing from his student days in Form 6 in one of the schools in Sibu and they were deeply saddened to learn of his passing this morning.

“Both my wife and I knew Tan Sri James from his student days in Form VI as a bright student who excelled in academic pursuits and with outstanding leadership calibre.

“Indeed deservingly, he went on to becoming a successful politician, culminating in his position as Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak.

“We will miss him and our heartfelt condolence goes to Puan Sri Corrine (Masing’s wife) and her family. May his soul rest in eternal heavenly peace,” he said. — Borneo Post