Three Umno wings propose 16 names as candidates for Melaka election

Melaka Wanita Umno chief Datuk Latipah Omar said the movement had proposed six names based on the criteria of whether they were winnable, acceptable and likeable in the eyes of voters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Oct 30 — The Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings of Umno in Melaka have submitted 16 names to the party leadership for consideration as candidates in the Melaka state election on November 20.

Melaka Wanita Umno chief Datuk Latipah Omar said the movement had proposed six names based on the criteria of whether they were winnable, acceptable and likeable in the eyes of voters.

“The names were picked by Wanita chiefs in six divisions in the state and we hope women candidates can account for 30 per cent of candidates in the state polls,” she told Bernama here today.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier said the Umno-led Barisan Nasional was prepared to field new faces in the Melaka election.

Melaka Umno Youth chief Fairul Nizam Roslan said it had proposed seven names to be candidates in the polls.

“We won’t take parachute candidates as they must be staying in the constituency, and they are picked based on a set of key performance indicators,” said Fairul, who is a central Umno Youth exco member.

Melaka Puteri Umno head Nurashiqin Alias said the wing had proposed three names as candidates for the election.

“If Umno wants to move forward, we need young people to continue to be together with Umno and BN. Give young candidates a chance so that we can produce better young leadership in the future,” she said.

Polling for the Melaka election will be held on November 20, with nominations set for November 8.

The polls were called after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama