Appeals Court says High Court judge correct in quashing Muslim convert mother’s unilateral conversion of children to Islam

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal today decided that the High Court was correct to rule in favour of a Buddhist father by quashing his two children’s unilateral conversion to Islam by the Muslim convert mother.

Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, who chaired the panel, delivered the unanimous decision after hearing the case this morning.



“We have come to our decision. Our decision is unanimous, and we are of the view that the High Court judge as well as we — the appeal court — are bound by the Federal Court’s decision in Indira Gandhi.

“As such, we find no appealable error made by the learned High Court judge, therefore we find no merits in this appeal. Both the appeals are hereby dismissed. The decision of the High Court judge is affirmed.

“And in this case we think the proper order is no order as to costs,” he said in delivering the panel’s brief decision.

In giving the decision, the Court of Appeal was dismissing an appeal by the Muslim convert mother and an appeal by the Federal Territories Registrar of Muslim Converts.

Both the mother and the Federal Territories Registrar of Muslim Converts were appealing against the Buddhist ex-husband’s successful bid at the High Court in 2018 to quash their two children’s unilateral conversion to Islam.

