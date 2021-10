Datuk Guandee Kohoi, who was deputy tourism, arts and culture minister during the Muhyiddin administration, was 67. — Picture via Facebook/Datuk Guandee Kohoi

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 26 — Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku Sabah secretary-general Senator Datuk Guandee Kohoi died in today, believed to be from lung complications related to Covid-19.

Kohoi, who was deputy tourism, arts and culture minister during the Muhyiddin administration, was 67.

He reportedly died at around 4.45pm at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.