Ex-PKR MP Larry Sng appointed new MPOC chairman

KUCHING, Oct 25 — Julau MP Larry Sng has been appointed as the new Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) chairman.

The MPOC, which announced the appointment in a congratulatory message on Facebook, said in an infographic that the appointment took effect from Oct 1.

“The staff and management at MPOC would like to wish a heartfelt congratulation to Larry Sng Wei Shien on his appointment as the chairperson of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council,” it said.

Sng took over from former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Omar Sapian who had been appointed to the post in May 2020.

Sng had in February quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to become an independent MP aligned to the Perikatan Nasional-led government under the leadership of then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

His departure coincided with that of two other MPs who quit the party, namely Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Tebrau MP Steven Choong.

All three had also backed Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new prime minister after Muhyiddin, who is the PN chairman, lost his majority.

Sng was previously appointed as Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) chairman in August 2018 when Pakatan Harapan was in power.

The former PKR Sarawak chief’s tenure as MPB chairman was terminated not long after PN formed the federal government in March last year. — Borneo Post