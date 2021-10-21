Sabah gives RM1.2m in aid to B40 tertiary students, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the Budi initiative was only one of several to help B40 degree and diploma students get quality education. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 21 – The Sabah government has distributed RM1.2 million in financial aid under the Budi programme (tertiary institution registration assistance) to help 670 students pursue higher education.

Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Hajiji Noor, said the initiative was only one of several to help B40 degree and diploma students get quality education.

He said 479 degree students received RM2,000 each, while 168 diploma students and 23 preparatory course students received RM1,500 each under Yayasan Sabah’s Budi programme.

“Aside from Budi, the Sabah government also gives RM200 to each Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) student under the Bakti programme (examination aid).

“In addition to this, we’re giving out 10,000 laptops under the BAIK programme (computer assistance) to less well off students sitting exams,” said Hajiji at a Public Service Department (JPA) offer letter presentation ceremony for B40 students at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) today.

Sabah Special Functions Minister, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif; JPA Director-General, Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman; State Secretary, Datuk Safar Untong; Sabah Federal Secretary, Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed; and UMS vice chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Taufek Yap, were also present.

Hajiji said RM10 million has been allocated for Budi, with 1,079 applicants out of 5,000 approved for aid.

He added that RM7.6 million has been allocated for Bakti to benefit 37,835 students, while 7,714 laptops have been given out under BAIK.

“Another 2,272 laptops will be distributed by the end of the month,” said Hajiji.

He said the Federal government, through JPA, has also allocated over RM40 million under the Program Pemberian Dermasiswa (scholarships) for 670 Sabah Bumiputera students who obtained good results for the SPM to further their studies locally or abroad. — Bernama