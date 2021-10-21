Report: Amanah eyes eight to 10 seats in Nov 20 Melaka poll

Asmuni said that Amanah’s election machinery had begun to mobilise in constituencies where its candidates are expected to run. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Amanah has said it intends to field candidates in at least eight to 10 seats in the Melaka state poll that will take place on November 20.

Amanah election director Datuk Asmuni Awi told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia that this would be an increase from the six seats of the previous general election (GE14).

“During GE14, Amanah contested six seats. Amanah will contest existing seats (Melaka state election) in addition to a few others,” he was quoted as saying.

Asmuni added that Amanah’s election machinery had begun to mobilise in constituencies where its candidates are expected to run.

“I personally visited Melaka after the dissolution of the state assembly to oversee preparations and guide the party’s state election machinery.

“Our preparations are in top gear. After this, our national operations machinery will head to Melaka to ensure everything runs smoothly,” he added.

Besides its national election machinery, he said that the party’s election machinery from other states will also help with campaigning.

Asmuni said that Amanah will contest together with PKR and DAP under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner.

On Monday, the Election Commission (EC) set November 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election.

Nomination Day is November 8 and early polling will be held on November 16.

The Melaka state legislative assembly has 28 seats.