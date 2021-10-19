Malay Mail

Selangor MB denies being on the take from illegal gambling syndicates within state

Tuesday, 19 Oct 2021 10:04 AM MYT

BY EMMANUEL SANTA MARIA CHIN

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters during a visit to Mentari Court in Petaling Jaya July 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters during a visit to Mentari Court in Petaling Jaya July 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has come out to deny allegations of him being on the take from illegal gambling syndicates to allow them to continue operating within the state.

He tweeted his denial yesterday evening following allegations that arose from a particular Edisi SiasatMY Twitter handle that alleged Amirudin had received upwards of RM150,000 from these illegal syndicates.

“Concerning allegations linking me with receiving monthly payments from illegal gambling syndicates, I deny these claims which are absolutely baseless.

“I vehemently deny these allegations,” he tweeted.

 

 

The allegations by Edisi SiasatMY claimed these gambling syndicates are only able to continue operating by paying off the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), local government officers, and even PKR and DAP politicians.

 

 

It alleged that local government officers were receiving between RM10,000 and RM20,000 a month from these syndicates, and how Amirudin had used the illicit funds to finance his political career.

 

 

The Edisi SiasatMY Twitter account has over the last month posted allegations mostly about the country’s top officials and politicians and their apparent corrupt ways.

Those named and implicated in a series of tweets include MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani, several businessmen and politicians such as Amirudin.

