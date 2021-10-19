SDMC: 749 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today

A medical worker in protective suit conducts a swab test following a new case of Covid-19 in Shanghai, China August 2, 2021. Picture taken August 2, 2021. ― cnsphoto via Reuters

KUCHING, Oct 19 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak remained below four figures for the third consecutive day, with 749 cases recorded today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement that of that total, only 13 cases involved patients who had lung infections and needed respiratory assistance.

It also said that 13 new fatalities were recorded between October 9 and October 18, involving individuals aged between 45 and 91 with a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases.

Meanwhile, the SDMC also reported that five localities, involving longhouses in the state, had been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), with two each in Julau and Sri Aman and one in Pakan.

While the EMCO in Rumah Unan in the Julau district is from October 18-27; Rumah Wong (Julau), Rumah Nurie (Pakan), Rumah Achun and Rumah Abdul Rahman in Sri Aman will be under the EMCO from October 19-28.

Meanwhile, two clusters — involving Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya and Kampung Dangak in Kuching — have been ended after no new cases were recorded in the last 28 days. — Bernama