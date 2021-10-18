Johor Pakatan to support coalition’s Melaka campaign, says state chief

Aminolhuda Hassan said Johor Pakatan Harapan has pledged to support the coalition’s Melaka chapter for the state election set for November 20. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 18 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) has pledged to support the coalition’s Melaka chapter for the state election set for November 20.

In a statement, Johor PH said political stability should have been prioritised in Melaka due to the current pandemic and economic crisis.

“However, Umno’s internal power struggles has resulted in the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly in October and the Election Commission has announced the polling date for the state election on November 20.

“Johor PH, as a neighbouring state, has decided to fully mobilise all our party staff to assist in the victory of PH candidates in Melaka,” it said in a statement today.

The statement was jointly issued by Johor Opposition Leader and state PH chief Aminolhuda Hassan, who is also the state’s Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chapter chief, and his PKR and DAP counterparts Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Liew Chin Tong, respectively.

The statement said the decision was made by the Johor PH after a two-hour meeting that also discussed several other issues.

Earlier, EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh announced the polling day for Melaka state election on November 20, while the nomination day is on November 8 and early voting is on November 16.

On October 4, the EC was officially notified of the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly by Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh after the state government led by Umno lost its majority in the assembly.