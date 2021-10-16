Water supply in Klang Valley fully restored, confirms Air Selangor

The water cuts were caused by improvement and maintenance work on critical assets at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 water treatment plant that began on Wednesday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Water supply to 998 areas in Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor districts was fully restored as of 6 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications Head Elina Baseri said the company offered its thanks to all those affected for their patience and cooperation throughout the entire duration of the water disruption.

The water cuts were caused by improvement and maintenance work on critical assets at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 water treatment plant that began on Wednesday ( Oct 13). — Bernama