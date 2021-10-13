Johor govt pospones Maulidur Rasul celebrations due to Covid-19

Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Seberang Jaya Mosque in Butterworth September 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, Oct 13 — The Johor government has decided to postpone Maulidur Rasul celebrations, which were initially scheduled to take place on October 19, due to Covid-19 risks.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has decreed that the celebration be postponed.

However, he said the state and district level Maulidur Rasul celebrations can still be held and broadcasted online in line with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ) and other authorities.

“The state level celebration would be held at Masjid Sultan Abu Bakar on October 18 at 6.30pm where only 50 guests, including the Imam and other religious personnel, can enter and be present at the mosque.

“The district level celebration would be held at the same time as government mosques in each of the districts with the same number of guests.

“Mosque and surau committees must ensure that they adhere to the postponement order by not holding any functions in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebrations,” said Tosrin in a statement issued here today.

Tosrin, who is also the Bukit Permai assemblyman, said those involved in the committees should take into consideration of the new Covid-19 cases that are still being recorded in many areas in Johor.