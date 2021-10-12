Malaysian ambassador to Romania hands letter of appointment to President Iohannis

Malaysian Ambassador to Romania, Datuk Tengku Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, hands over his letter of appointment to Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, October 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The new Malaysian Ambassador to Romania, Datuk Tengku Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, handed over his letter of appointment to Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis today.

According to a press statement issued by the Malaysian Embassy in Bucharest, during his meeting with the head of the state, Tengku Sirajuzzaman had stated that he will continue his efforts to strengthen existing bilateral relations.

This includes exploring opportunities in the economic, trade, and investment sectors, as well as cooperation at multilateral and international forums.

Iohannis welcomed the commitment and also expressed his hope that the cooperation between the two countries could be further enhanced in the future for the common good, the statement added.

Two other new ambassadors to Romania, namely from Egypt and Austria, also presented their letters of appointment to lohannis at the same session.

Prior to starting his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1997, Tengku Sirajuzzaman was the Deputy Director General (Political-Security) of Asean-Malaysia National Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also held the position of Consul General of Malaysia to Hong Kong, China, from 2014 to 2019.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Romania were established in 1969, and the Malaysian Embassy in Bucharest was opened in 1982. — Bernama