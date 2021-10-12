Flash floods hit Penampang on Sabah’s west coast for third time in a month

Last night's heavy downpour flooded areas in Penampang, Sabah for the third time in a month. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence Department

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 12 — Barely recovered from the floods two weeks ago, villagers in Penampang district here found themselves waterlogged at home again after midnight from the relentless rain that fell for three to four hours non-stop.

The rainstorm triggered landslides, flash floods and other damages but no one has been reported seriously hurt so far.

Kampung Sugud was again the worst hit. Other areas reported to be inundated with water were Kampung Kobusak, Kibabaig, Mogonibung, Kohizan, Millenium Heights and Taman Landmark.

The Civil Defence Department said the heavy rains started at 1.40pm yesterday and rapidly filled up the storm drains that emptied out into Sungai Moyog, raising the river water level to 8.82 metres.

The danger level is at 9 metres.

So far, the authorities have not opened any evacuation centre as they are still assessing the extent of the flood.

The flood two weeks ago wreaked havoc on several Penampang homes, cutting off electricity and access to roads. The cost of damages has yet to be evaluated. Clean-up was still underway in some areas before the latest storm hit.

Today's floods are the third to hit in four weeks.