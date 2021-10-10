Travel industry players in Malaysia welcome PM’s interstate, overseas travel announcement

A family watches the live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri October 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Travel-related industry players have welcomed the lifting of the prohibition on interstate and overseas travel, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

The prime minister said beginning tomorrow, interstate travel will be allowed in all states across Malaysia after the Covid-19 vaccination rate of the adult population in the country hit 90 per cent.

Socar chief executive officer Leon Foong commended the Ministry of Health, the frontliners, and the public for contributing towards meeting the timeline set in ensuring that 90 per cent of Malaysian adults are fully vaccinated.

“Tourism and travel have proven itself resilient before and I am confident that, with the support of the government and relevant ministries, we will recover from this and thrive again in a manner which is economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable,” he said in a statement.

Foong said as the economy reopens and interstate travel resumes, the company believes that there will be a huge rebound in domestic tourism, coupled with an increase in demand for land transport.

Socar is a car-sharing service company that offers access to private cars on a temporary basis.

“If the pattern of demand in other countries is anything to go by, we are looking at a rapid spike in demand, and are currently working on building up a reliable supply base as we reopen for interstate travel,” he added.

OYO Malaysia and Singapore vice-president and head Tan Ming Luk said the company is committed to working towards the country’s full reopening and recovery.

“All of our OYO partner hotels (storefronts) are open and ready to serve holidaymakers across Malaysia.

“The personnel in OYO partner hotels are fully vaccinated, which can be ascertained through the OYO VaccinAid programme,” he said. “While the country’s focus is on the sustainability of our tourism sector, we will continue to plan for a stronger recovery in this endemic rebuilding phase.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines is offering airfares as low as RM59 all-in one way and up to 50 per cent discount on MHholiday packages as the nation celebrates the relaxation of interstate travel announcement by the government.

Its group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the lifting of the interstate travel ban will give a fantastic boost to businesses and improve the socio-economic situation of the people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have seen healthy forward booking, reflecting customers’ confidence and strong demand for travel with Malaysia Airlines. We are happy to report that Malaysia Airlines recorded over 500 per cent increase in our flight booking domestically, the highest booking following the reopening of Langkawi,” he said. “Malaysia Airlines remains committed to serving the nation and will be ramping up our domestic frequency to meet the strong customers’ demand.” — Bernama