PM: Full interstate travel allowed for fully vaccinated beginning tomorrow after 90pc of nation’s adult population fully inoculated

A family watches the live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri October 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The federal government has today officially announced the lifting of full interstate travel restrictions beginning tomorrow, October 11.

In a special address, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the announcement follows the promise made by the government on allowing interstate travel after the overall vaccination rate threshold is reached.

“Alhamdulillah, the adult population vaccination rate under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) has reached 90 per cent.

“Therefore, the government has allowed interstate travel for those who have been fully vaccinated without the need to apply for permission from the authorities beginning tomorrow, Monday, October 11,” he said.

On September 22, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said interstate travel would resume when 90 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated

According to the National Security Council, complete vaccinations are defined as those who have passed 14 days from the day they received their second dose for vaccines requiring two shots (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac).

As for vaccines requiring only one shot (Johnson & Johnson and CanSino), complete vaccination is defined as those who have passed 28 days upon receiving their shots.

