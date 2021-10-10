Malaysia records 7,373 new Covid-19 cases ahead of PM’s special address

People wearing face masks crossing the road in front of Pavillion in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Malaysia recorded 7,373 new Covid-19 cases today, just hours before a scheduled special announcement by the prime minister, possibly on the lifting of interstate travel restrictions.

Today’s cases represent a drop of over 1,300 cases from yesterday’s figure of 8,743.

It also means that new cases in Malaysia have remained below 10,000 for a consecutive eight days.

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections nationally now stands at 2,339,594 since the pandemic began.

