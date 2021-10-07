HR minister: Employers given Covid-19 self-test kits via Socso

Datuk Seri M.Saravanan said employers who had not applied for the programme could choose the type of tests they require, namely the Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK Antigen) tests carried out professionally at clinics, or self-test kits that can be carried out by employees themselves. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Human Resources Ministry through the Social Security Organisation (Socso), will supply Covid-19 self-test kit to employers to facilitate the Covid-19 Screening Programme during the recovery phase.

Its minister, Datuk Seri M.Saravanan said employers who had not applied for the programme could choose the type of tests they require, namely the Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK Antigen) tests carried out professionally at clinics, or self-test kits that can be carried out by employees themselves.

“Beginning yesterday, Socso distributed RTK Antigen test kits to employers to carry out the Covid-19 screening process for their employees. To date, Socso has received 230,000 applications from employers to obtain the test kits (RTK Antigen).

“Both types of test kits will be distributed to employers based on the number of employees who actively contribute to Socso,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan said the initiative was aimed to assist employers in carrying out Covid-19 screening tests in an easier and faster manner.

He said under the programme, employers were responsible for coordinating the implementation of the screening tests with the clinic of their choice, apart from having to bear the service cost for the screening test.

Further information regarding the programme, including the application process, can be obtained via Socso’s official website at www.perkeso.gov.my, or by contacting Socso’s Careline at 1-300-22-8000. — Bernama