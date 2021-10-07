Housing and Local Govt Ministry to set up special committee to address delayed PR1MA projects

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the committee’s aim, among others, was to facilitate closer monitoring and provide new approaches to save such projects. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry will establish a special committee to resolve the issue of delayed housing projects, including those under the PR1MA Corporation Malaysia (PR1MA).

Its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the committee’s aim, among others, was to facilitate closer monitoring and provide new approaches to save such projects.

“Its previous model was not solid and sustainable because PR1MA was using an approach that relied on bulk purchases, causing PR1MA to bear all the risks when the houses were not sold.

“The current model is based on the concept of risk-sharing between landowners and the developer,” he told reporters here today.

He also stressed that all PR1MA projects were ongoing and have not been abandoned as alleged, although some may be delayed.

“I was made to understand that there are 17 (delayed PR1MA projects). Insya Allah, with this new approach, we will ensure the method to save PR1MA projects will be executed in the best way possible.

“I will reach out to all Members of Parliament whose areas are involved to review the situation and we will provide periodic reports regarding the development of the PR1MA projects,” he added.

Reezal Merican had earlier presented house keys to nine recipients of the Malaysian Family Housing Initiative, or “Rumah Ikram Keluarga Malaysia” at the Lembah Subang Dua People’s Housing Project here.

He said the first batch of 124 recipients were offered housing in stages from October 4, of which 55 of the household heads were women.

He added that the second batch of recipients was expected to receive their house keys from October 15. — Bernama