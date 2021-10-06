Rosmah breaks down on the witness stand as she tells court she has ‘been through a lot’

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 6, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Datuk Seri Rosmah Mansor broke down in tears today while testifying in the High Court as she insisted that the corruption charges related to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project in Sarawak were malicious prosecution.

An emotional Rosmah explained that she was made a scapegoat by other parties, namely five other prosecution witnesses, in an alleged attempt to cover up their shame over corrupt acts in relation to the aforementioned project.

The prosecution witnesses are former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (PW5), former education secretary-generals Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad (PW6) and Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad (PW12), along with Rosmah’s former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor (PW21), and Jepak Holdings Managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin (PW17).

“Even though actions are supposed to be taken against PW5, PW6, PW12, PW17 and PW21 for the offences committed, the prosecution prefers to call them as witnesses without any prosecution taken against them so that they together will blame me, an individual with no position within the government and no power to approve any government project whatsoever, in a bid to cover their shame which is already published to the general public.

“These are cruel and heinous acts towards me and my family. This is also a malicious and selective prosecution against me,” she said, before breaking down in tears.

Rosmah then apologised to High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan for her brief emotional outburst before drying her tears, and then composing herself and continuing with her statement.

“I am sorry, Yang Arif, I have gone through a lot,’’ she said, emotionally.

Then she reiterated that she had not interfered in government matters by obtaining any minutes or approval from her husband, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in his capacity as the prime minister, to help any parties from gaining government contracts.

This includes the assertion by the prosecution that she had taken active steps to help Jepak Holdings Managing Director Saidi Abang Samsudin and his business partner, Rayyan Radzwil Abdullah to obtain the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project in exchange for bribes.

She then stated that deliberations surrounding the awarding of the project in 2016 were solely under the purview of the Ministry of Education, specifically the responsibility of Mahdzir, Madinah and Alias including any wrongdoings should be directed to the aforementioned parties.

Earlier in court today, Rosmah also denied receiving or discussing issues of monies or receiving any cash bribes, when she had met with Saidi and his business partner Rayyan Radzwil Abdullah, during a meeting at her Langgak Duta residence on September 7, 2017.

She also denied receiving any bags of money from either Rayyan and Saidi, and reiterated that her meeting with both of them was brief, lasting no more than five minutes.

Rosmah also explained she was exercising prior to their visit and was not dressed to receive guest at the time as the meeting was unscheduled and both Rayyan and Saidi did not adhere to security protocols by registering at the security post when they arrived.

Her testimony was in response to a statement given by Rayyan, who testified last year that she had allegedly received RM1.5 million in two black bags with orange stripes that were brought to her house and placed beside a sofa in the hall.

Rosmah vehemently denied the chromoly of events as stated by Rayyan where the bags were delivered then delivered to Rosmah’s butlers to be kept away.

Rosmah also stated that the prosecution had failed to call these butlers as witnesses and denied that such an incident ever took place.

In this trial, Rosmah is facing several charges, including allegedly receiving a RM5 million bribe and a RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings and Saidi, on December 20, 2016, and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.