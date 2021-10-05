National unity minister says racist slurs have no place in Malaysian society, after derogatory remarks against national shuttler S. Kisona

Halimah advised social media users to be more mindful when posting comments online, urging them to avoid using sensitive terms deemed insulting to others. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique today condemned the racial slurs that a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member allegedly made towards national women singles shuttler S. Kisona.

When asked to comment on the issue by Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin, Halimah said such comments did not represent Malaysian culture and went against the very concept of national unity.

She also expressed regret that the comments had involved a national athlete.

“Sports has long been a platform for national integration that unites us all regardless of our background, race or religion.

“The comments against Kisona should not have happened and cannot be accepted in our Malaysian culture that is multiracial,” she said in Dewan Rakyat today.

This came after a Bersatu member allegedly made the remarks on a social media post on Sunday that was accompanied by a picture of Kisona in action during her semi-final match at the Sudirman Cup 2021 in Finland.

The posting had criticised the shuttler for losing the match, in racially derogatory terms. It was later deleted but no before it was widely shared by other social media users.

Halimah today advised social media users to be more mindful when posting comments online, urging them to avoid using sensitive terms deemed insulting to others.

“Do not raise the spectre of hatred to incite anger with any single race. Avoid using words that can hurt the feelings of other races to make sure we maintain national unity,” she said.

Others who have condemned the remarks include Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who said they were unacceptable and not in line with the government’s tagline of Keluarga Malaysia.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) also came to the player’s defence, saying it was appalled by the statement and that it practices a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of racism or discrimination.

Meanwhile, MIC Youth secretary Andrew David lodged a police report against the Bersatu member involved at the Dang Wangi police district headquarters earlier today.