FT Ministry to streamline application process for DBKL’s housing, resolve backlogged issue

Federal Territories deputy minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the move to speed up the process was due to the backlogged of applications for public housing units as well as PPR homes. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Ministry of Federal Territories will streamline the rental application process of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) under Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) by increasing the number of processed applications from 75 applications to 150 applications per month.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the move to speed up the process was due to the backlogged of applications for public housing units as well as PPR homes.

“The number of units that can be offered is limited compared to the applications received. From 2019 to August this year, DBKL received a total of 9,948 rental applications for PPR units.

“Of the total, 627 applications were approved and offers were issued while 920 applications are still waiting for the availability of vacant units,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara here today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Nuridah Mohd Salleh who wanted to know the measures taken to overcome the issue of backlogged applications for PPR units available specifically in the Federal Territory.

Jalaluddin said enforcement would also be stepped up to evacuate units whose tenants were found to have breached the rental agreement, such as subletting their units to others and not living there.

“In 2020, a total of 880 enforcement notices were issued and out of that number 309 units were evacuated. This is to increase the number of units that can be offered to applicants who are still on the waiting list,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the rental contract documents would be improved to tighten screening on new applications and extension of the rental period. — Bernama