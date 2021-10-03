Covid: Perak targets 80 per cent fully vaccinated adults by end October

In Perak at least 4,457 doses of the second vaccine jab would have to be given daily to achieve the target. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Oct 3 — Perak is targeting 80 per cent of its adult population to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this month, said state Health, Environment, Science and Green Technology chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin.

He said at least 4,457 doses of the second vaccine jab would have to be given daily to achieve the target.

“We need another 124,793 (doses) only to achieve 80 per cent full vaccination, which is a balance of 6.7 per cent.

“If the second dose is administered at a higher rate than that, it means we will reach the 80 per cent target faster,” he said in a statement via his official Facebook page today.

Based on the Covid-19 Immunisation Special Task Force (CITF) Perak, a total of 1,676,130 individuals or 89.9 per cent have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine jab while 1,365,287 individuals or 73.3 per cent have been fully vaccinated through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) as of Oct 1. — Bernama